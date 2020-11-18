Jeremih In ‘ICU On A Ventilator’ Says Rep: ‘COVID-19 Viciously Attacked His Body’

Jeremih is fighting in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The R&B singer is currently on a ventilator in the ICU and his condition has reportedly gotten worse. Jeremih’s rep gave an update on the singer’s condition, revealing he is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

“Jeremih is currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications. He’s in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe,” the statement reads. “The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions. His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly.”

“Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP,” his rep continues. “There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

“The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers,” the rep concludes. “The family believes daily prayers to God. A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

“Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s**t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” 50 Cent shared on Instagram after the news first broke. Hitmaka also shared another update on Jeremih.

Chance the Rapper asked for prayers on Twitter.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” he asked his followers.