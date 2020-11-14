Musician Jeremih Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jeremih is fighting in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The R&B singer is currently on a ventilator in the ICU and his condition has reportedly gotten worse, reports TMZ.

“Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s**t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” 50 Cent shared on Instagram. Hitmaka also shared another update on Jeremih.

Chance the Rapper asked for prayers on Twitter.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” he asked his followers.