YouTuber Camryn Clifford Shares Heartbreaking Update On How She And Her Daughters Are Doing After Death Of Landon Clifford

YouTuber Camryn Clifford is getting very honest about life after her husband, Landon Clifford’s, suicide.

Two months after Landon’s death, Camryn posted a video titled “Life After Losing My Husband” where she details how she and her daughter Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, 5 months, are.

“My life is completely different from the one that I lived with Landon, and I’m going to miss that life because I loved my life with him, even though it wasn’t always perfect,” Camryn said. “But I’m just learning to love my new life because I still have a life and my daughters still have a whole life to live.”

Landon, 19, committed suicide in August after suffering from depression and anxiety. After his funeral, Camryn and her daughters moved in with her sister.

“Obviously this has been the hardest time and trying to cope with the loss of the love of my life while taking care of two kids — there’s days where it is so hard to get out of bed sometimes,” she continued. “But Delilah needs to eat. And Collette is asking me to make her pancakes and someone has to do it. And in times like that, I am really thankful for my sister.”

Holding back tears, the teen mom added, “It really makes me appreciate all that Landon did for us. He was so helpful, he loved being a dad out of everything. Like he just really loved being a dad. He was so good at it.”

Collette and Delilah are still too young to explain to where their dad went but Camryn said it will be a conversation that she will have one day. “One day, that’s a conversation I’m gonna have with her but as of right now, she just doesn’t get it. For the most part, she doesn’t really ask about him until there’s something that reminds her.”

Collette also has a Build-a-Bear that features Landon’s voice saying “I love you, Collette”.

“You can definitely tell she’s going through a hard time, though. She used to be very independent and since he left, she is very clingy to me and very anxious and is almost in a way that she thinks I’m just going to up and leave her too,” Camryn explained.

As for herself, therapy has helped and she wants her viewers to know that it can help them too. “You can get through it and it’s not for nothing — it’s growth.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.