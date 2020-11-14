Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” was in for a special surprise during Saturday’s show.

Prince Harry virtually cheered on his friend and Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers who is one of this year’s competitors, dancing with professional dancer Amy Dowden.

“When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself,” the Duke of Sussex said. “But then to see you shine through Invictus and be yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey.”

Chalmers gave credit to Prince Harry for starting the Invictus Games that allows injured servicemen and women to compete at a paralympic style games where many have found a new lease on life.

“I wouldn’t be here without him,” the former Royal Marine said.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on @bbcstrictly tonight to (virtually) cheer on pal, former @RoyalMarines and @WeAreInvictus medalist @JJChalmersRM, who is competing on the show. “I’m so proud, genuinely proud that here you are in this position now,” the duke told him. pic.twitter.com/p3vOlIbGm6 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 14, 2020

Harry then teased Chalmers for his “tight blue shorts” and dance shoes.

“I’m so proud, genuinely proud that here you are in this position now,” Harry added. “You are not a dancer, but you are proving you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing.”

Prince Harry met Chalmers after he nearly died from an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2011. The two have remained close, even with Chalmers and wife Kornelia being invited to all of Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, including the limited guest dinner at Frogmore House.

Chalmers frequently joins Prince Harry for Invictus promotion and came to the defence of Harry, saying he was trying to “protect his family” when he and Meghan left their roles as working royals at the start of 2020.