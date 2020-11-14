Sylvester Stallone Joins ‘The Suicide Squad’

“The Suicide Squad” cast just got bigger.

Writer/director James Gunn confirmed the addition of Sylvester Stallone to the highly anticipated sequel.

The “Rocky” star will join Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Viola Davis (Amanda Walker) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg) who are all reprising their roles.

Stallone’s role has yet to be announced, but Deadline suggests he could be voicing King Shark.

New additions to the film include Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.), Idris Elba (Bloodsport) and John Cena (Peacemaker).

“Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is,” Gunn posted on Instagram.

“Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent,” Stallone wrote on his own page while sharing the official announcement.

“The Suicide Squad” is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 6, 2021.