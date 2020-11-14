Arkells’ Max Kerman Gifts PS5 To Jamal Murray While He Recovers From Wisdom Teeth Removal

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages/Getty

The Arkells are in the mood for giving.

Denver Nuggets star and fellow Canadian Jamal Murray has been recovering from having his wisdom teeth removed and was looking for the in demand PS5 to pass the time. Luckily for him, the band was each given their own and were willing to share.

The Arkells’ lead singer Max Kerman, is a big Toronto Raptors fan, but was willing to help out his countryman.

Kerman documented the process on Instagram, including leaving it up to an Uber driver to deliver the PS5 from Toronto to Kitchener-Waterloo.

Twitter couldn’t help but notice how Canadian the act was:

