Arkells’ Max Kerman Gifts PS5 To Jamal Murray While He Recovers From Wisdom Teeth Removal

The Arkells are in the mood for giving.

Denver Nuggets star and fellow Canadian Jamal Murray has been recovering from having his wisdom teeth removed and was looking for the in demand PS5 to pass the time. Luckily for him, the band was each given their own and were willing to share.

The Arkells’ lead singer Max Kerman, is a big Toronto Raptors fan, but was willing to help out his countryman.

Kerman documented the process on Instagram, including leaving it up to an Uber driver to deliver the PS5 from Toronto to Kitchener-Waterloo.

Twitter couldn’t help but notice how Canadian the act was:

Max Kerman of the Arkells sending Jamal Murray A PS5 while he’s recovering from getting his wisdom teeth out is the most Canadian thing ever and I love it — Mike Bannock (@mike_bannock) November 14, 2020

WE ALL SEE THIS IS A NICK NURSE HOOKUP RIGHT????????????? Arkells coming thru for team Canada. Come home bb. https://t.co/PawwXiPNds — Kate (@KateBDoll) November 15, 2020

Who had The Arkells giving Jamal Murray a PS5 on their 2020 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/UFsQnWrSYT — Benedict Rhodes (@BTFR17) November 14, 2020

Arkells recruiting for the Raps and I’m here for it — Nick Pollock (@NSmvlls) November 14, 2020