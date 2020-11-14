The BC Lions Read Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’

The BC Lions are getting in on Hair Love.

As part of their “Read, Write & Roar” series on social media, Lions’ running back Wayne Moore Jr. read Matthew A. Cherry’s story to his own daughter, Zahriah.

A good night to cozy up and enjoy a perfect daddy/daughter story! 🧡 On Episode 5 of Read, Write & Roar @WayneMoore34 and daughter Zahriah read Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry 🙎🏾‍♀️ 🦁@IAcanada @EnvisionFin @CanWelMaterials pic.twitter.com/WxXK051Lqk — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 15, 2020

“Woww! This was very special for my family and I to be apart of,” Moore tweeted.

“Much love fam,” Cherry replied, to which Moore said the book is “one of my daughter’s favourites for sure.”

In other “Hair Love” news, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy is narrating the audiobook adaptation of Cherry’s Oscar-winning animated short film.