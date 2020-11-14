Savannah Guthrie Looks Back At ‘Crazy Uncle’ Comment During Trump Town Hall

Savannah Guthrie is looking back at the Trump Town Hall, particularly her “crazy uncle” comment.

In October, the “Today” co-host interviewed Donald Trump during NBC’s Town Hall where she questioned him over his pandemic response, social media and more. But it was a comment she made that Guthrie now finds the most surprising.

“You’re not like somebody’s crazy uncle and can just retweet whatever,” Guthrie said after Trump said he was only retweeting conspiracy theories and not actually creating them.

"That was a retweet, I'll put it out there. People can decide for themselves."

"I don't get that. You're the president. You're not, like, someone's crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever."

“I’m shocked at myself. I don’t even know if it’s a good thing that I said it,” Guthrie told the New York Times, per Deadline. “That just came out.”

Guthrie also told the publication that she rather avoid confrontation and feels a sense of obligation when it comes to speaking to high profile public figures.

She added, “Believe it or not, I don’t like confrontation. In fact, I kind of would like to avoid it. But I also don’t like talking points. I believe that the viewers expect us to ask the questions.”