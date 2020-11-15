Pom Klementieff Joined By Tom Cruise To Hilariously Trash Talk Chris Hemsworth

Pom Klementieff’s body of work straddles both the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she stars in a new video trash-talking her “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Chris Hemsworth.

In the clip, Klementieff — who plays Mantis in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films — sings a new version of French pop hit “Laisse Tomber Les Filles” with new lyrics (in French) she co-wrote with her “Mission: Impossible 7” co-star Simon Pegg.

The video is set in Venice, where she’s been working on the new “M:I” movie, with Klementieff jokingly mocking Hemsworth.

“Your musculature is quite pathetic,” she says in French, the translation appearing in subtitles. “Your hammer is teeny tiny. I am the best of the Avengers. Falcon is just a fat pigeon. Defecating randomly in the streets. I ate him like I was a cat.”

She also mocks more members of the MCU, with Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds and others also taking some hits.

“You may be the god of thunder,” she says of Hemsworth, referencing Thor, “but to me you are a light drizzle. Your defeat will be terrifying. It will be just like ‘Extraction’. But with way more death.”

She ends by proclaiming that “my team is better than yours,” with the camera panning out to reveal her with Pegg and “M:I” co-stars Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson.

The video was directed by Pegg, the latest entry in AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League’s weekly trash talk series. The charity fantasy football league features such MCU stars as Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland, Chris Evans and more.

A $1 million prize will be divvied up to charities of each players’ choice based on their standings; Klementieff is playing for Time’s Up.