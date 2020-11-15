‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Reveals Health Scare That Left Her Hospitalized While Playing Princess Diana

The fourth season of “The Crown” has arrived, with the series chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family moving onto the 1980s, and the arrival of Princess Diana.

Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana, and reveals in an interview with the Evening Standard that she suffered a health scare during filming.

“I was hospitalized,” she said.

One episode focuses on Charles (played by Josh O’Connor) and Diana embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1983, with those scenes filmed in Spain.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Recalls ‘Terrifying And Weird’ Paparazzi Experience And Her Awkward First Fan Encounter

It was filming one particular scene, Corrin explained, that she believes led her to fall ill.

“I’m asthmatic and had been ill for a while with a cough,” she said.

“I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool,” Corrin continued. “It was the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water.”

Corrin was scheduled to fly back to the U.K. that evening. On her way to the airport, she stopped at a hospital to pick up some antibiotics. While there, however, doctors checked her oxygen levels and refused to let her fly, instead insisting she remain at the hospital.

RELATED: Emma Corrin Admits Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On ‘The Crown’ Is ‘A Bit Terrifying’

She recalled that the nurses, realizing who she was and what she’d been working on, tried to help protect her identity during her hospital stay.

“I remember the nurses figuring out what I was filming and saying, ‘Would you like us to put a cardboard box over your head so no one recognizes you?’” she joked.

The new season of “The Crown” is streaming now.