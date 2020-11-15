Chris & Liam Hemsworth Play Golf, Goof Around While Celebrating Their Mom’s Birthday

Chris Hemsworth, brother Liam Hemsworth and the rest of their family gathered together to celebrate the birthday of their mother, Leonie, who turned 60.

The “Avengers” star took to Instagram to share some hilarious videos from the celebratory day, which involved golf.

In the first video he shared, Chris’ son tees up and hits a golf ball. The camera then shifts to from son to father, with Chris show with a golf boll embedded in his mouth.

In the next video, Liam takes a whack at a golf ball. Once again, the camera then shifts to Chris, who this time has a giant golf ball on his head.

Chris then shared a series of sweet photos of himself and his mom.

“Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth 🥳🥳🥳love ya mum xo,” he wrote in the caption.