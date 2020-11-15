DeOndra Davis, Late Sister Of Jamie Foxx, Honoured At Virtual Global Down Syndrome Foundation Event

On Saturday night, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation held its first-ever virtual fundraising event, raising $1.9 million via its 12th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show.

The virtual show, noted a press release, was a “tremendous success,” with models on the virtual runway including 2020 Global Ambassador Walt Snodgrass, music icon Quincy Jones, supermodels Beverly Johnson and Amanda Booth, sibling actors Matt Dillon and Kevin Dillon, “Survivor” host Jeff Probst and many more.

One of the evening’s highlights came when Jones presented his namesake awards, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awards, to this year’s winners, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone and Spanish model Marián Ávila.

The show also featured a loving tribute to the late DeOndra Dixon. Dixon, sister of Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, was the organization’s Global ambassador in 2011; she tragically passed away last month at age 36.

Dixon was also the inspiration for the organization’s highest honour, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

“Just three short weeks ago, the Global family was devastated to learn that our beloved Global ambassador DeOndra Dixon, had tragically and unexpectedly passed away,” said foundation president and CEO Michelle Sie Whitten.

“The outpouring of those who knew her as part of our Global tribe, as people who had just met her once or even twice, or even just read about her and had been inspired, has been incredible,” she continued.

“We know that DeOndra was and is an angel, and she’s looking down on us tonight,” she added. “And I’m quite sure she will be giving us that huge smile and impassioned hug while she takes in the love we’re sending her way.”

The virtual event can be viewed right here.