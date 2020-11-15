Chris Evans & Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Had A Playdate For Their Dogs

Chris Evans and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman have gone to the dogs.

On Sunday, Raisman took to social media to share some adorable video of her new rescue pup, Mylo, on a doggy playdate with Chris Evans’ furry friend, Dodger.

“Gentle, gentle,” the “Captain America” star cautions Dodger as he frolics with the far smaller Mylo.

In another video, Evans is seen snuggling Mylo on his shoulder, even planting a kiss on him.

RELATED: Chris Evans Tries To Groom His Dog: ‘It Went So Wrong, So Fast’

Evans retweeted both of Raisman’s videos.

Raisman rescued Mylo, who’s just four months old, two weeks ago from a Rhode Island animal shelter.

“I’m so excited to be his mom,” she wrote in an introductory tweet.

“I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest. I can’t wait to get to know him.”