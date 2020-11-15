Ryan Cabrera Pops The Question To WWE Star Alexa Bliss: ‘I Said Yes!’

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are engaged.

On Sunday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram in which he gets down on one knee to propose to the WWE star, whom he’s been dating for the past year.

“I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!” he wrote in the caption.

“The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!! The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date …I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life 🥰🥰🥰,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bliss also took to Instagram, sharing a still from the video, of Cabrera down on one knee to pop the question to Bliss, who’s covering her mouth in surprise.

“Tonight was the best night of my life!!!” reads the caption. “And it’s just the beginning!!!”

She added: “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤.”

Bliss — who also goes by Lexi Kaufman — shared more on Instagram story, including an apparent photo of her engagement ring.

During an appearance on Nikki and Brie Bella”s podcast, Bliss revealed that she and Cabrera met “because of a rumour that we were dating,” she explained.

“He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, oh, you’re dating Ryan. I said, ‘I never met the guy,’” she added.

The two then became “amazing friends and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing,” she continued. “What’s crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I’ve never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness.”