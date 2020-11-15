Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Open Up About Their 37-Year Love Story

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are reuniting onscreen for their new Netflix holiday sequel “The Christmas Chronicles 2”, and the longtime couple opened up about their 37-year relationship for “CBS Sunday Morning”.

The first time they met, on the set of the 1968 Disney musical “The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band”, it’s safe to say the sparks weren’t exactly flying.

As Hawn pointed out, “he was way too young for me. I was, like, dating older guys, right? I was what, 20?”

Added Russell: “I was only 15 years old. I didn’t even have a car. I didn’t have a license.”

According to Russell, when they met again in the 1980s, he “was at a time in my life and a period of my life where I was very definitely gonna put my worst foot forward when it came to any kind of a relationship, or the possibility of a relationship. I put my worst foot forward. If you can handle that, then maybe there’s a chance of some reality there being together.”

Hawn, however, disagreed. “You put your worst foot forward? I could hardly say that. I would say if you’d done that with me I wouldn’t be with you today.”

“Well,” Russell explained, “the first time I met her I was horribly hungover. You know, that’s not a good foot forward… I didn’t try to put my best foot forward, because it’s a hard thing to hold that up. You know, once you’ve done that, now you’ve established something — you’ve set a bar that you can’t stay with, you can’t keep.”

“Like, you’re really confusing me right now,” Hawn joked. “This is like a group therapy session!”

Asked to share the secret of their long, happy relationship, Hawn insisted there isn’t one.

“There’s no secret,” she said. “And I love you for asking that question, because it’s a normal question. But there’s two things, for me, anyway. And it’s that you both wanna be together. I mean, you’ve gotta want to be together. And as long as you… why are you laughing?” she asked Russell.

“Just because it’s, you’re right. It’s up and down, it’s sideways, it’s whatever. At the end of the day, how do you explain it? I don’t know! I guess it’s as simple as saying, for me it’s the same thing as what you’re saying. I call that love,” he explained.

“But you can actually survive a relationship in a way that when you get older you go, ‘Ah, I’m so glad I got through whatever period that was,'” Hawn added. “Do you know what I mean? Because the relationships go through periods, sometimes really hard times. But there’s nothing sweeter than having a family, and that is worth everything.”