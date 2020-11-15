Heidi Klum Shares Singing Shower Video With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Things are getting steamy for Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz and she is sharing the moment with her fans.

The model posted a shower video on her Instagram of her and Kaulitz singing “Frozen 2″‘s “Into The Unknown” on Instagram.

“Can you tell what movie we watched ?????” Klum captioned the clip which also includes them snuggling and kissing.

Klum, Kaulitz and her kids are currently in Germany while she films “Germany’s Next Top Model”.

Klum and Kaulitz first got married in Feb. 2019 with a small, secret ceremony. They then had a bigger wedding aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy in August 2019.