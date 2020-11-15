Dolly Parton Goes Undercover On Social Media To Answer Questions Fans Have About Her

Dolly Parton is the latest celeb to participate in GQ‘s “Actually Me” video series, in which stars lurk on social media and answer questions that fans have about them. The catch, however, is that those answers aren’t coming from their own verified accounts, but from a newly made account.

The 74-year-old music icon kicked things off by responding to a rumour that she wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the same day.

Admitting she can’t recall, Parton did reveal that she was cleaning junk out of her basement and came across an old cassette of demos — one of which had both songs on the same cassette. “So if I didn’t write it on the same day, it was during that same week, or that period of time that I had that particular little cassette in my player at the time,” she said. “So it’s very possible that it happened, ’cause I know they’re both on the same album.”

Another question asked if she’s proud of goddaughter Miley Cyrus. “Of course Dolly’s proud of Miley,” she declared. “I’ve known her since she was a teeny-weeny baby, even before she was born. I used to pat her mama’s belly… we’ve had a wonderful relationship, I feel like the Cyrus family is like my second family. I love Miley, love Billy, I love all of ’em.”

In the six-minute video, Parton also confirmed that it was Johnny Cash who introduced her the first time she performed at the Grand Ole Opry, admitting she “had a crush on him all my life,” and responded to a tweet reading, “Isn’t it insane how Dolly Parton has her own theme park?”

“Yes,” she admitted, “it’s insane. And it’s wonderful!”