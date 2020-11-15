Emma Corrin Talks Her ‘Sympathetic’ Take On Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’

As season four of “The Crown” hits Netflix, Emma Corrin is chatting to GQ Hype about playing Princess Diana.

Corrin has put her own “sympathetic” take on Diana which she said she “drew on my own experience for”.

Partly because of their ages, “I think of myself as young, but I was 23 when we were filming. Diana was 19; 16 at the start.”

The hit show is based on the British Royal Family, with each season looking at a new decade. This season, viewers are introduced to Diana for the first time and looks at her failed marriage with Prince Charles.

While the show places all the blame on Charles for the failed marriage, Corrin says the “real mistake was that the marriage happened in the first place.”

Charles partly proposed to Diana on the advice of “Earl Mountbatten [who] writes to his nephew, Charles, about the sort of wife his role requires, how he should be ‘Building [his] destiny with a sweet, innocent, well-tempered girl, with no past, who knows the rules and will follow the rules. One that people will love as a princess and, in due course, as Queen.'”

In reality, the first few years of Charles and Diana’s marriage were mostly happy, but it was the unhappy times the show decided to focus on so for Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who plays Charles, the producers were looking for “no chemistry” between the stars.

Viewers also get to be introduced a young Prince William and Prince Harry, but Corrin “can’t imagine” what it would be like if the real life princes watched the show.

“I’d be interested to know what they think,” Corrin said. However “if I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave,” she added.

“The Crown” season four can be watched on Netflix.

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now.