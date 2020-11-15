‘Bachelor’ Mansion Up For Rent On Airbnb

Attention Bachelor Nation, you could stay at the “Bachelor” mansion.

Villa de la Vina is up for rent on Airbnb for around $6,000 a night.

The 10-acre Agoura Hills property is over 10,000 square feet, has seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, two hot tubs and pool.

The house “exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views.”

However, don’t think you will be able to film your own rose ceremony as “absolutely no parties, filming, professional photography or gatherings” are allowed.

Other rules include no one other than the official guests can stay at the house and could be subject to fines.