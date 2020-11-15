Queen Elizabeth Appoints Royal Marine Officer As Equerry

Queen Elizabeth has made a “deeply significant” move in appointing a Royal Marines officer as her equerry.

Major Tom White is the first member of the Marines to hold the important position as the Queen’s right-hand man, the Sunday Times reported.

An equerry is never far from the Queen, helping her at engagements and welcoming guests to the palace.

Picking a Royal Marines officer is a particularly important move after Prince Harry, who was captain general, had to step down when he left his position as a working royal.

A source told the paper, “Tom’s a superstar, and this is a deeply significant appointment by Her Majesty. We were delighted when Harry was appointed captain general. Him walking away was a huge disappointment. The Royal Marines have felt they’ve been handed from pillar to post but this is a proud moment.”

Major White will start next month, taking over from Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah (pictured above) who made history as the first Black equerry in 2017.

The Duke of Sussex had to give up his military titles earlier this year and while a year review in early 2021 did include the potential for Harry to pick some of them up again, it seems unlikely after he was denied the chance to have his wreath laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.