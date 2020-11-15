Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her ‘Amazing’ Staff During People’s Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating her “amazing” staff while accepting her award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

On Sunday, DeGeneres was presented the Daytime Talk Show award at the 2020 ceremony.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you,” she said. “I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible they show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time.”

DeGeneres added, “I love them all; I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day.”

It has been a long year for the host, after undergoing a workplace scandal where a number of allegations were put forward about a toxic workplace.

After an investigation, Warner Bros. let producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman go from the talk show.

During the season 18 premiere, DeGeneres told the audience, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”