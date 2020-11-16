John Oliver Slams Donald Trump, Adam Driver Calls Out Host’s ‘Strange’ Obsession With Him During His Last Show Of 2020

John Oliver told 2020 to “get f**ked” during his final “Last Week Tonight” show of 2020.

Oliver slammed “a**hole” Donald Trump, spoke to Adam Driver, and more on the show, with him ending the episode by blowing up a huge 2020 sign.

The host said of Trump, “In normal times, the loser of a presidential election would simply acknowledge they lost and the country would get to move on,” adding of it being a full week after the election results were revealed, “Trump is still refusing to concede.”

Oliver then showed a clip of a Nevada poll worker on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show claiming she saw a Biden-Harris campaign worker outside a polling place attempting to commit voter fraud with ballots.

“That is either total bulls**t or the dumbest scheme of all time,” Oliver raged. “The Biden-Harris campaign opened envelopes and marked ballots in the parking lot of a polling place in broad daylight against the side of a van which had their logo on it. That is like if in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, they showed up to the casino in a giant Danny Ocean Robbery Service van and slowly put on their disguises in a lobby. It’s the perfect crime.”

Oliver added the woman in question had not filed a formal complaint.

Talk then turned to Adam Driver, with the actor FaceTiming the host to ask: “What the f**k are you doing?” in reference to Oliver regularly gushing over him on the show.

Driver insisted, “This bit? This bit, this thing you’ve been doing that’s either sexual or violent. This strange, strange bit that for some reason you’ve pulled me into. What is it? When you first started doing it, it was easy for me to shrug it off.

“But then it kept going on, and on, and on, and on… Do you realize, over this past year, what you’ve asked me to do to you? ‘Collapse on your chest.’ ‘Tie your fingers in a square knot.’ ‘Step on your throat.’ ‘Shatter your knees.’ ‘Pull your heart out through your ear.’ What’s wrong with you? You realize we’re strangers, right? I don’t know you. And now, random people on the internet stan us, claiming that you thirsting over me is a mood.”

Driver continued: “I’m sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I’m going to punch a hole in you like a ‘Marriage Story’ wall. And you know what? You should be ashamed of yourself, because you know this was inappropriate.”

"I'm trying to get you to say you're sorry. Jesus Christ! You deeply weird small, small thing." 💬 Adam Driver confronting John Oliver's man crush, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FqAvcCN5Ve — Adam Driver Says (@adamdriversays) November 16, 2020

Adam Driver calling John Oliver! 😱 “Hey John? oh good listen to me. What the f*ck are you doing?” pic.twitter.com/KFXMtnMqrU — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) November 16, 2020

adam driver using “thirsting, “stabbing,” and “mood” then acknowledging marriage story memes, my brain has exploded pic.twitter.com/ly2gguUfJX — M🪐 (@adambsolodriver) November 16, 2020

SHUT UP ADAM DRIVER ON THE JOHN OLIVER SHOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/XQFFAOWshx — M🪐 (@adambsolodriver) November 16, 2020

"I'm sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I'm gonna punch a hole in you like a 'Marriage Story' wall!" – Adam Driver to John Oliver tonight as the season-long joke finally pays off. pic.twitter.com/Wygb26c2y4 — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) November 16, 2020

Oliver admitted: “I was having some weird fun,” before eventually apologizing, telling the star: “Consider this bit over. It’s done.”

Oliver ended the show by blowing up a 2020 sign, telling viewers: “F**k you 2020. Get f**ked.”