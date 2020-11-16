Jack Black Twerks Up A Storm To Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’, Nails Dance Challenge In Hilarious Video

Jack Black is giving Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion a run for their money.
The actor shared a hilarious clip of himself taking on the “WAP” dance challenge in a pair of skimpy Speedos, performing some sexy moves while being covered in water with a hose.
Black posted alongside the video, which saw him twerk up a storm, “CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”
The likes of Robert Downey Jr. were quick to praise Black’s efforts, with the “Avengers” star posting: “Get it!!!”
Public Enemy added: “Nice windmill.”
Black has been using his Instagram to encourage people to vote in the U.S. Election recently, with him posting of Joe Biden’s win: