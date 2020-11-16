Megan The Stallion Wants ‘Black Women To Be Louder’ On GQ’s ‘Men Of The Year’ Cover

Embracing sassiness is what Megan Thee Stallion is all about.

The “WAP” rapper is on one of three new covers for GQ‘s new “Men of the Year” issue, which also features George Clooney and Trevor Noah.

In her profile, Megan talks about what she wants to see for Black woman.

“I want Black women to be louder,” she says. “I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve. Don’t change—just get better. Grow from these situations. Don’t be beating yourself up about these situations…I feel we keep this stuff in and there’s some kind of way we flip it on ourselves. We didn’t f**k up—we didn’t do something wrong.”

Megan also opens about about her experience this summer, when she was shot by rapper Torey Lanez, and the critics who tried to discredit her.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she says. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away…”

She also maintains that Lanez tried to offer hush money immediately after the shooting.

“[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” she recalls. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”

Looking back on the experience, Megan says, “When something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Adrienne Raquel for GQ

The 25-year-old also talks about the raunchy lyrics of her hit “WAP” with Cardi B.

“Sometimes people are really not comfortable enough with themselves, and I don’t think they like to watch other people be comfortable with themselves. And I don’t think they want anybody to teach other people how to be comfortable with themselves,” she says. “I feel like a lot of men just get scared when they see women teaching other women to own sex for themselves. Sex is something that it should be good on both ends, but a lot of times it feels like it’s something that men use as a weapon or like a threat. I feel like men think that they own sex, and I feel like it scares them when women own sex.”

She adds, “Sometimes you just got to remind people that you’re magical and everything about you down to your vagina and to your toes is magical.”