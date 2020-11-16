Jodie Comer Talks Being In The Spotlight: ‘It Can Be Very Strange And Surreal’

Jodie Comer knows her truth.

The “Killing Eve” and “Free Guy” star is on the cover of the new Porter magazine, and in it she opens up about trying to maintain her privacy amid fame.

“For me, the only person I have to answer to is myself – so as long as I go into things with integrity and knowing why I did it, I think you just have to drown out the noise,” Comer says.

Recently, the actress had to deal with her boyfriend’s identity being revealed in media.

“All this false information came out about him, and people just ridiculed him and me and my family. People took these tweets as truth,” she says. “That was the biggest time my life has been kind of blown up and publicized in that way. A lot of people read things and they go, ‘Wow, she’s that, she’s this type of person’. And I’m like, ‘Okay, I can spend my life and my energy trying to convince people otherwise,’ or I can go, ‘I know who I am, I know my truth and that’s good enough for me.’”

Comer adds, “It’s important for my family and having a boyfriend who isn’t in the public eye; it can be very strange and surreal. I’m very cautious of what I bring into my family’s life, it’s a safety thing.”

The experience also affected Comer’s view of social media.

“I think you forget how accessible we are when we have mobile phones. In my head, it was like there is a line of people outside my front door who have nasty things to say to me, and I’m saying, ‘Come on in! Please sit on my couch, tell me,'” she explains. “When I realized that was what I was doing, I knew I just had to stop and I haven’t done it since. It’s like, I don’t want these people in my house, I don’t want them in my head.”