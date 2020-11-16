John Boyega Open To Replacing Daniel Craig As James Bond: ‘We Could Show Them Something Different’​

John Boyega is up for becoming the new 007.

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright told MTV News when asked whether Boyega or Daniel Kaluuya should be the one to fill Daniel Craig’s shoes when he bows out of the iconic role: “I’d say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know? Daniel is the, he’s the, ‘Do the work and stay behind’… you know he likes to stay low-key.”

“So, that’s too much. He can still play Bond too. But, I know John Boyega would just, yeah,” she added.

Boyega then said after hearing Wright’s comments, “Hey, listen. [With] Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But, we could do something with that.”

The likes of James Norton, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba have also been rumoured to be the next Bond. Elba previously told Vanity Fair he wouldn’t want to be counted out purely because of his skin colour.

“You just get disheartened, when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be,’” Elba explained. “And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey,” he shared. “Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond.”