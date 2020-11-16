Matthew McConaughey Explains How He And Wife Camila Alves Used Her Placenta To Grow A Mango Tree

Matthew McConaughey tells Ellen DeGeneres how he and his wife Camila Alves used her placenta to grow a mango tree.

During a virtual appearance on her show Monday, DeGeneres is left shocked when McConaughey tells her how the couple put the placenta to good use.

He shares, “One of the best mangos I’ve ever had in my life. That mango tree bore its first mango nine years later [after the birth], which we all as a family sat down and ate and celebrated my eldest son, I think it was on his ninth birthday… going ‘you helped fertilize this mango sir.'”

McConaughey also reveals how he and his wife of eight years find time to be alone while quarantining with their three kids and the actor’s mother Mary.

He explains, “This has been going on for seven months since the quarantine began and it’s been going on long enough when you say ‘how many kids do you have in the house?’ I say ‘four.’ A 12, 10, 7 and an 88-year-old.”

“She still goes to bed after me and gets up before me at 88,” McConaughey adds of his mom.

He admits it’s “challenging at times” to find time alone, explaining: “Sometimes you go through the day, you’ve got the kids [and] remote schooling, you’re doing meals, you’re running around, I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers. Sometimes it’ll be like 9:30 at night or 10 and we’ll look at each other and go ‘Oh hi, how are you?'”

Adding, “But she’s pretty good at scheduling it and we’re getting a bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us. [Like] from this time to this time, don’t come knocking. Don’t come knocking on the door, we’re going to have our time.”

Plus, since McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are good friends and have both gotten into unusual predicaments, DeGeneres tries to guess who did what in a game called “McConaughey or McConaugh-Nay”. Find out who spent a day in a cage with a mountain lion and who has had four concussions from falling out of trees.