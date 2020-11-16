The Jonas Brothers Share Their Family Photos And Home Videos In ‘I Need You Christmas’ Video

It’s a very Jonas Christmas this year.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers debuted the lyric video for their new holiday single “I Need You Christmas”.

The video features family photos and home videos from the trio’s life, including old footage from when Nick, Joe and Kevin were young boys.

Also included are more recent photos of Kevin with wife Danielle Deleasa and their two children, Joe with his wife Sophie Turner, and Nick with wife Priyanka Chopra and their family.

The new song comes after the success of the Jonas Brothers’ first big Christmas single “Like It’s Christmas”, released last year.