Jason Momoa Busts A Move At A Toronto Record Store

Jason Momoa is feeling those Toronto vibes.

Over the weekend, Cosmo Records shared a video of the “Aquaman” star busting a move inside the store to the sounds of Syl Johnson’s “Different Strokes”.

Momoa also shows off a couple of Johnson vinyl records from the collection at the city’s Queen Street record store.

The actor has been in Toronto for filming on the second season of his Apple TV+ series “See”, and has been spotted around town a number of times, including last month when he enjoyed a meal at Ozzy’s Burgers in Kensington Market.