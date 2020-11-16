Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To His Dad In His Debut Song ‘Distance’

Wolfgang Van Halen is honouring his dad Eddie Van Halen, who succumbed to cancer last month.

With a video filled with touching home movie clips, the younger Van Halen’s “Distance” is a movie tribute written while Eddie was battling cancer. The song is Wolfgang’s attempt at “imagining what my life would be without him and how terribly I’d miss him,” the 29-year-old says in a statement.

“While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life,” he explains. “I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

“No matter what the distance is, I will be with you,” he sings on the track. Though Wolfgang has played bass in Van Halen since 2007, “Distance” is his first solo release. On it, he plays all instruments and sings the lead vocals. The song is released not under his own name, but under the band name Mammoth WVH in reference to one of his dad’s pre-Van Halen bands, Mammoth.

The modern rock song ends with a beautiful and gut-wrenching voicemail from father to son.

“I’m so happy to have you as my son. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much. Call me if you get a chance. I just want to hear your voice. Okay? I love you. [Kiss noise],” Eddie is heard saying to Wolfgang. The song will feature on Wolfgang’s debut solo album, due in 2021.

All proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, the late Eddie Van Halen’s favourite charity.