David Furnish Mourns The Death Of His Father Jack Who Passed Away At 90

David Furnish is remembering his late father.

On Sunday, the Canadian filmmaker and husband of Sir Elton John shared the sad news that his dad Jack had passed away at the age of 90.

“Dad overcame the traumas of his own family being torn apart by both World Wars. He sought solace and comfort in the loving arms of my mother, and built a platform of solid and loving familial stability in which we could all flourish,” Furnish wrote, alongside photos of his father.

“Dad was an old-fashioned conservative, who viewed life through the limited lens he was given from a heavily disrupted upbringing,” Furnish continued. “Like most conservatives, Dad feared what he didn’t know. But he never ceased to amaze me with his capacity to learn and grow, as his sons expanded his horizons through our own life experiences. He was present at the birth of both of my sons and full of joy for Elton and me.”

He added, “Dad is with Mum now. The place he always wanted to be most. Thank-you for all that did for me Dad. You encouraged me to be independent and strong. To believe that I could achieve my goals in life through hard work and kindness. Lessons that I pass on to my own sons every day.”

Furnish was born to parents Jack and Gladys in Toronto. He has an older brother, John, and a younger brother, Peter.