LeAnn Rimes Announces New Record ‘Chant: The Human & The Holy’

LeAnn Rimes is back with a brand new record.

The singer announced she’ll be releasing Chant: The Human & The Holy on Friday, Nov. 20.

The album’s 12 tracks will “showcase Rimes’ undeniably powerful voice in a completely new light, channelling wisdom into mantras and messages of hope and remembrance during a time of need,” according to EverLe Records/Thirty Tigers.

Co-written by Rimes and Darrell Brown, Chant: The Human & The Holy has been nearly a decade in the making.

For those of you who might not be familiar with my journey into this space, for the past 12 months I have been exploring new ways to connect with and utilize my voice. I've been creating chants to infuse and send out alongside of my Soul Of EverLe candles. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 16, 2020

This project is truly a blessing in so many ways and I can't wait for you to finally experience it. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 16, 2020

After the musician shot to fame at age just 14, she’s been living a fast-paced lifestyle ever since. However, the day after her 30th birthday, she ended up checking herself into a treatment facility for depression and anxiety.

Rimes then took the time to develop a toolkit to strengthen herself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, which began with breath-work and meditation, and has developed into a comprehensive set of tools.

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Tired Of Hiding’ Her Psoriasis, Shares Candid Pics Of Skin Flare-Up

The Grammy winner began turning her past struggles, prayers for the future and daily mantras into inspirational chants, which eventually evolved into the upcoming LP.

Rimes explained her intent for releasing Chant: The Human & The Holy: “To help others find their own voice and remind them of their inherent worth, belonging and wholeness, helping them embrace their human and their holy as they are guided through soothing chants filled with powerful emotions and melodies.”

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Gets Candid About Her Struggles With Depression And Anxiety

The first track, “Sing Love Into The World”, and its accompanying lyric video will be released Wednesday, Nov. 18, followed by “My Heart” on Thursday, Nov. 19, with the full album dropping the day after that.

On Nov. 30, Rimes will take her wellness journey a step further with the launch of her mental, emotional, and spiritual health and wholeness podcast, “Wholly Human”, on iHeartRadio.

The first season will feature an introduction into Rimes’s journey, as she shares what went into building her toolkit and introduces her community to teachers and wise souls that have helped her along the way.