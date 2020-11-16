Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Gender-Blurring Looks In Vogue

Harry Styles may have made history as the first solo man to appear on the cover of Vogue, but not everyone was a fan of his fashion choices.

After conservative commentator Candace Owens slammed Vogue and Styles for wearing a dress and skirts in the fashion shoot, Olivia Wilde was one of the many voices jumping to defend his gender-blurring style.

Retweeting images of the stunning fashion shoot, Owens slammed the magazine, calling Styles’ fashion-forward looks “an outright attack” and asked the mag to “bring back manly men.”

It didn’t take long for fans, including Wilde to take aim at Owens.

“You’re pathetic,” she replied.

Wilde is currently directing Styles in the 1950s-era thriller, “Don’t Worry, Darling”, which will be the singer’s second acting gig following “Dunkirk”.

The Twitterverse was quick to point out to Owens that traditional clothing for many men around the world includes skirts or dresses, and enlighten her to the simple fact that “clothes do not have gender,” according to one user.

CLOTHES DON’T HAVE GENDER pic.twitter.com/cWf4LJ6W7Q — LOUIS STYLES ᴴ (@yourmystery101) November 16, 2020

idk about you but i think that there is nothing more manly then a man being so secure with his masculinity that he can wear a dress pic.twitter.com/4kttEE85nn — phia✰ (@tbslonelyheartt) November 16, 2020