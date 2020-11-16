Captain Sir Tom Moore Is The Oldest British GQ Cover Star In History

Former British Army officer Captain Sir Tom Moore is being honoured in a big way.

The 100-year-old is on the cover of the new British GQ, making him the oldest cover star in the magazine’s history, as part of their annual “Men of the Year” issue.

“Well, that’s something special, isn’t it?” Moore said, upon learning the news. “And maybe next year, I’ll be the oldest again!”

Moore, who has helped raise millions for COVID-19 relief, will also be honoured with the Inspiration of the Year Award at the 23rd GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Talking about the charity walk around his garden that became an international phenomenon earlier this year, the World War II veteran said that it had “blossomed into something absolutely outstanding. When I started walking, I never envisioned that sort of money would appear. But I thank the whole family, and my daughter Hannah in particular, as without her this would never have blossomed as it did.”

Sir Tom Moore. Photo: Gavin Bond for British GQ

Talking about the media attention he’s received, Moore said, “I do appreciate that all the people are wanting to speak to me, and I want to speak to them, because what has gone on so far, it’s really outstanding. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Moore also recently launched The Captain Tom Foundation, saying, “I think there are so many lonely people in need of help… their lives are rather grim and so many people are in need of help.”

He also shared what was going through his mind when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II over the summer.

“I remember saying, ‘I hope the Queen is gentle with this sword!’” he said.