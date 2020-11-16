Shawn Mendes Opens Up About ‘Wonder’ Creation Process With Zane Lowe: ‘I’m Still Trying To Know Me’

Shawn Mendes is opening up about his fourth studio album Wonder ahead of its highly-anticipated arrival on Dec. 4.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, ET Canada has an exclusive sneak peek of their intimate conversation, where the Canadian heartthrob speaks candidly about the album creation process, admitting he spent so much time racing to the end rather than enjoying the process.

“I had all these ideas about what I wanted to sound like and what I wanted to be like,” says Mendes. “I think for a long time I was spending so much of my time getting to the end of the process, which was like how do I finish the album? How do I have the big song?”

He continues: “From a young age, I was like really shown what it feels like to have that gold and success and glory and it’s addictive and you miss out on the most beautiful part which is the process.”

At just 22-years-old, Mendes doesn’t have everything in his life figured out just yet, but admits he can’t wait for his older self to look back at his musical catalog.

“I still am trying to know me,” explains the singer. “Sometimes I think like, am I gonna look back at the music and how am I gonna feel about it in 20 years? And then i’m thinking like, oh this is great, it’s like an audio scrapbook that I have. It’s gonna really show the things that I thought about and the things that were on my mind and kind of how fearless I was at that time and how scared I was.”

Mendes’ full interview arrives Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music.