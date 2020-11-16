Emma Corrin On Bringing Princess Diana’s Mental Health Struggles To ‘The Crown’: It’s ‘About Doing [Her] Justice’

Emma Corrin is opening up about her time as Princess Diana on “The Crown”.

The young actress, 24, who plays the late Princess of Wales on season four of the beloved Netflix series, joined Tamron Hall on Monday’s edition of Global’s “Tamron Hall” and chatted about doing her justice.

And to Corrin, that means including Diana’s past struggles with mental illness and her battle with bulimia.

Everyone's talking about Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in @TheCrownNetflix 👑 Do you think Emma nails the look of "the people's princess"? pic.twitter.com/NTkmyn2eXj — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) November 16, 2020

“It was something that I was very passionate about doing justice to in the series,” she explained. “For two reason really, I think it’s important that eating disorders and mental health are depicted and depicted properly and sensitively to really open up that conversation. Second of all, Diana herself opened up that conversation… she spoke very candidly about her struggles with bulimia and her mental health back in the ‘90s. It’s still something I think we struggle to talk about today.”

She added, “Both myself and [writer] Peter Morgan felt that we wouldn’t be doing her justice or her story justice if we didn’t include it.”

But while addressing some of the backlash from the royal family, Corrin says she understands the controversy, especially surrounding someone like Diana.

“It’s a difficult one. I think for everyone, on the ‘The Crown’, we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalized. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and fact but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction,” she said. “But at the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And with Diana it’s still very much fresh, I suppose… we approach these people that we play as characters which is why its such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters.”

Corrin later added, “Like the rest of the cast of ‘The Crown’, I would kind of would rather not think about it. It’s so tricky because, as you said, there is so much pain still left with everything surrounding Diana. I can’t imagine what it’s like for them… Like Olivia [Colman] said… this series is fictionalized but it all comes from a place of respect and love.”

Season four of “The Crown” is streaming now on Netflix.

