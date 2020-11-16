Comedian Sinbad Is Recovering From A Stroke

The family of comedian and actor Sinbad, born David Adkins, confirmed he is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.”

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued. “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

The 64-year-old rose to fame with his role as Coach Walter Oakes in “The Cosby Show” spin-off, “A Different World”, from 1987 to 1991.

He went on to star in his HBO comedy specials in the 1990s, as well as “The Sinbad Show”.

Sinbad is also known for his movies, including “Jingle All the Way”, “Houseguest” and “Good Burger”. He most recently starred in the TV series “Rel”.

The star is married to Meredith Fuller and they share a son, Royce Adkins and daughter, Paige Adkins.

Royce and Paige shared tributes to their father on Instagram on his 64th birthday on Nov. 10:

Actor Brock Pierce, who co-starred with Sinbad in the film “First Kid”, sent his best wishes to the comedian on Monday afternoon.

“I wish to express my gratitude to Sinbad for giving me the break in life at 14 years old that has enabled me to go-on and accomplish my goals,” Pierce said in a statement given to ET Canada. “I would not be where I am in life if not for him. I am eternally grateful to Sinbad, as a mentor and a friend. Throughout his life, he has proven, time and time again, that one can do well, by doing good for others, and I wish him a speedy recovery and good health in the future.”

Stars have been sending well-wishes to Sinbad on social media after hearing the news of his stroke:

Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family 🙏🏿 https://t.co/uPpnhMPA9G — Earth, Wind & Fire (@EarthWindFire) November 16, 2020

Let's keep Sinbad in our prayers! He's an icon in the comedy world, brilliantly funny & a genuinely nice guy! Get well @SinbadBad! 🙏🏾 #Sinbad https://t.co/ydvebxWbQd — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 16, 2020

Let's keep comedian Sinbad in our prayers! The Hollywood funny man is recovering from a stroke! God is a Healer! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/WgBHhbbDNa #Sinbad #GodIsAHealer — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) November 16, 2020

Come on, Bad Bad, getcho ass up and get back to us soon. Loveya, bruh.https://t.co/d2Crt6L2dv — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) November 16, 2020

