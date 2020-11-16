Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins To Host Annual ‘CMA Country Christmas’

The 2020 “CMA Country Christmas” special has an all-star lineup.

On Monday, the Country Music Association announced this year’s performers for the annual holiday special, which include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling singing some favourite yuletide tunes.

Not only will Rhett perform but he and his wife Lauren Akins will make their hosting debut. Their daughters, Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 9 months, will also make a special appearance.

“The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” Robert Deaton, “CMA Country Christmas”’s executive producer said in a statement. “Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.’”

For the first time without a live audience, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming special was filmed this past September.

“CMA Country Christmas” premieres Nov. 30.