Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Her Failed IVF In Heartbreaking Essay

Lena Dunham opened up about undergoing in vitro fertilization and discovering that none of her eggs were viable in a heartbreaking new essay.

Dunham spoke about her failed IVF in a new piece for Harper’s Magazine, writing: “I learned that none of my eggs were viable on Memorial Day, in the midst of a global pandemic.”

“I was in Los Angeles when I got the call from Dr. Coperman, the slight Jewish man who was my entry into (and now exit from) the world of corporate reproduction.”

“‘We were unable to fertilize any of the eggs,’” Dunham recalled her doctor telling her. “‘As you know, we had six. Five did not take. The one that did seems to have chromosomal issues and ultimately…’ He trailed off as I tried to picture it — the dark room, the glowing dish, the sperm meeting my dusty eggs so violently that they combusted. It was hard to understand that they were gone.”

Dunham, who had explored adoption before undergoing the process with the hopes of having a biological child, also told People: “This journey has forced me to rethink what motherhood will look like. IVF destroyed my body — as a woman who tends towards rampant endometriosis, filling my body with estrogen… and because of what my body has been through, subjecting it to such excruciating pain, only to come to the end and learn those eggs were not viable after working so hard through illness and discomfort and going through anxiety and depression, it is just clearly not something I can ever repeat.”

“My entire career, the thing that has felt like a driving factor for me in many ways has been this thought of, ‘What can I do to normalize challenging topics that many women may feel like they are alone in experiencing but are actually universal and yet women have been made to feel shameful about?’” she went on.

“Never has been that truer than in grappling with my infertility and the loss of my fertility, and the pain and the shame that came with it.”