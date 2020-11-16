Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Broke Her Ankle While On A Run To Avoid Getting Hit By A Car

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing the story behind her broken ankle.

The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 36, took to Instagram on Monday and opened up about her harrowing experience from over the weekend.

“I broke my ankle yesterday because you know… 2020,” Baldwin wrote, captioning a photo of herself in bed with a cast around her foot. “I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch of road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up onto the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle.”

“It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad… but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible. It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things,” she continued, referring to the five children she shares with husband Alec Baldwin, 62.

The couple share newborn Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, and Carmen Gabriela, 7.

“Reminder: if you are on a country road: don’t speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around,” she added. “It’s worth the extra few seconds it takes you,” she said.

Hilaria also thanked the man who helped her until Alec could arrive on the scene. “Thank you to John… the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful.”