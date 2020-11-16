‘American Gigolo’ Getting TV Reboot Treatment With Gretchen Mol And Jon Bernthal

The classic “American Gigolo” is strutting itself back into the modern era.

According to Deadline, the 1980 Paul Schrader film starring Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton is getting the reboot treatment as a TV series.

Showtime has tapped “Boardwalk Empire” actress Gretchen Mol to star in the series opposite “The Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal.

“Ray Donovan” showrunner David Hollander will write and direct the series, which reimagines the film in the present day.

Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, a man struggling in the Los Angeles sex industry 18 years after being arrested for murder, all while trying to find the truth behind who set him up all those years ago.

Mol is set to play Michelle, Julian’s one true love.

Along with being Gere’s breakout role, the original film earned a Golden Globe nomination for its Giorgio Moroder score, and spawned the Blondie hit “Call Me”.