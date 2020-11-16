Alec Baldwin And Kelsey Grammer To Star In New Sitcom From ‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator

Television will get a lot funnier next season thanks to Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer.

The actors are teaming up with “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd for a brand new comedy series for ABC.

In the yet-untitled series, Baldwin, 62, and Grammer, 65, will play guys who were roommates in their 20s until their egos got in the way of their friendship. Now, the men are reuniting to have one last shot at the lives they’ve always wanted.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says He’s ‘Overjoyed’ To Lose ‘Saturday Night Live’ Job After Joe Biden’s Win

Slated for 2021-2022, the show has already been picked up at the network for a full-season order. A third former roommate will also be part of the series, but casting has not yet been announced.

Both Baldwin and Grammer will serve as executive producers on the comedy.