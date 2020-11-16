Shawn Mendes Announces ‘Monster’ Collab With Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes, 22, and Justin Bieber, 26, are teaming up on a “Monster” track.

In a newly announced single off Mendes’ upcoming album Wonder, the duo will be releasing the collab on Friday, Nov. 20.

Both Mendes and Bieber shared the news via Twitter on Monday, teasing a short video revealing only the release date and the title.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Announces ‘Wonder’ Release Date & Mystery Collab

“#MONSTER,” the “Stitches” singer captioned his post. “Next single from #WONDER.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Opens Up About ‘Wonder’ Creation Process With Zane Lowe: ‘I’m Still Trying To Know Me’

Mendes previously teased the tune with Bieber by sharing the tracklist for Wonder, which included “Teach Me How To Love”, “Always Love You” and “Monster”, a track featuring an unannounced artist.

In early October, Mendes didn’t deny an upcoming collab during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show.

“Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?” Mendes asked. “If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was like 9-years-old.”

“Monster” drops on Nov. 20, while Wonder will be released on Dec. 4.