Connie Chung Says She Offered To Rewrite Her Lines During Her ‘The Undoing’ Cameo

Connie Chung made her return to television on the new HBO series, “The Undoing”, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The news icon, 74, and her husband Maury Povich, 84, joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” on Monday and opened up about her time on set playing a news anchor.

“It was a bit strange doing it because they asked me and I said, ‘Let me think about it… yes!’” Chung recalled.

Povich then chimed in, adding that his wife said “yes” to the show “as soon as she heard it was David E. Kelley.”

But after reading the script, Chung admitted it didn’t feel quite right.

“The crazy thing is that there were certain things in [the script] that I didn’t think sounds like me, like a reporter… so I said to [producer] Matthew Tinker, ‘Can I fiddle with it?’” she explained. “And he said, ‘Okay go for it and I’ll pass it through David.’”

She added, “Like whoa, am I rewriting David E. Kelley?”

But things changed once again for Chung, “Once I got there, the director, a woman named Susanne Bier said, ‘We’re not doing that. Go back to the original.’ So I went back to the original.”

“So I’m sitting there trying to memorize it, meanwhile Hugh Grant and his lawyer are getting into the zone, and all I can think about is how news is so different,” she continued. “All we do is just ask the questions and you don’t memorize the questions you just listen to the person, you have you list of questions, but you really just listen to the person and then follow up. You play off their answers.”

Adding, “It was really weird. And we did a zillion takes, which you don’t do in news. It’s one and done.”

“The Undoing” is currently airing its first season on HBO.