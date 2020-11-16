Scott Helman Makes Directorial Debut For Music Video ‘Lois’

Scott Helman his premiering the first music video he directed for “Lois”.

“Superman never would’ve flown as high without his Lois/You’re with me when I’m way up in the sky or at my lowest/You got a love, stronger than steel, lifting me up, that’s why I feel like/ Superman never would’ve flown as high without his Lois,” Helman sings.

The Toronto singer co-directed the music video with Ben Knechtel over two days in Huntsville, Ontario.

“’Lois’ was written about seemingly unattainable heights. It’s about my dreams and my desires, my setbacks and my limits, all irrelevant and overcome thanks to love,” Helman said in a statement. “It was such a blast and an honour to be able to direct ‘Lois’ with Ben, and to be on the sidelines helping bring the vision to life.”

The couple featured in the music video are real life couple Keara Graves and Lavren, who were “instrumental” in shaping the storyline.

“It was important to us that their story was told with truth and authenticity, and we didn’t want to tell it for them. They added so many details and they brought our initial treatment to life,” Helman added. “For a song that was already a gift, it was immensely emotional for me to see it gifted again, and for these two incredibly thoughtful and powerful people to live their lives through it.”

“Lois” is featured on Helman’s album Nonsuch Park (as) which was released in September.