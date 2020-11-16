Baby Yoda Blasts Off To Space To Help Out Astronauts Onboard Crew Dragon

By Sarah Curran.

Baby Yoda is on a mission to assist the team of astronauts onboard SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience”. 

The adorable character from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” is headed to the International Space Station (ISS). 

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Celebrates Season 2 With Virtual Red Carpet Premiere

The crew blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday, Nov. 15. 

 

A plush Baby Yoda will serve as the team’s zero-gravity indicator. Once the stuffed toy begins to float, passengers will know that the spacecraft has reached a state of weightlessness.

RELATED: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Surprises In ‘Dream’ ‘Mandalorian’ Role

“Inside the cabin, we have four astronauts — five actually, we’ve got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat right now,” said NASA’s communications specialist Leah Cheshier in the livestream from NASA/SpaceX. “Baby Yoda is trying to pilot the vehicle.”

RELATED: Fans React To Timothy Olyphant’s Debut On ‘The Mandalorian’

The beloved green alien puppet first won hearts around the world after appearing in “The Mandalorian” Chapter 1 back in 2019.

 

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP