Baby Yoda Blasts Off To Space To Help Out Astronauts Onboard Crew Dragon

Baby Yoda is on a mission to assist the team of astronauts onboard SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience”.

The adorable character from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” is headed to the International Space Station (ISS).

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Celebrates Season 2 With Virtual Red Carpet Premiere

The crew blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Falcon 9 launches Crew Dragon on its first operational flight with astronauts on board, beginning regular crew flights to the @space_station from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/C8oBqMcAuj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2020

A plush Baby Yoda will serve as the team’s zero-gravity indicator. Once the stuffed toy begins to float, passengers will know that the spacecraft has reached a state of weightlessness.

RELATED: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Surprises In ‘Dream’ ‘Mandalorian’ Role

“Inside the cabin, we have four astronauts — five actually, we’ve got Baby Yoda onboard, trying to take a seat right now,” said NASA’s communications specialist Leah Cheshier in the livestream from NASA/SpaceX. “Baby Yoda is trying to pilot the vehicle.”

RELATED: Fans React To Timothy Olyphant’s Debut On ‘The Mandalorian’

The beloved green alien puppet first won hearts around the world after appearing in “The Mandalorian” Chapter 1 back in 2019.