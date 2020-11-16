David Copperfield Halts Vegas Show After Staffer Gets Virus

Illusionist David Copperfield is suspending his Las Vegas stage show after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported Monday that the legendary magician has “no idea yet” when his production at MGM Grand will resume.

According to the newspaper, an internal email from MGM Resorts International officials on Friday said one of Copperfield’s illusion techs had been exposed to the virus.

RELATED: David Copperfield Found Negligent But Not Liable For Tourist’s Injuries At Magic Show