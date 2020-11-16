Wendy Williams Claims Blac Chyna ‘Regularly’ Texts Her For Help Because She ‘Has No Place To Live’

Wendy Williams is revealing the desperate text messages that Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna, allegedly sent her

According to the TV host, Chyna “regularly” texts her asking for help because she has “no place to live.”

Williams made the bombshell claims during Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”.

While discussing Tyga’s recent lawsuit, she asked, “He has a child with Blac Chyna, right?”

Tyga is currently being sued by a former landlord for failure to pay $266,000 CAD in rent and damages.

The presenter continued, “I told you Blac Chyna texts me regularly ‘Can you help me find a condo I have no place to live.'”

Musing that she may not be the only person who Chyna has been texting, Williams said, “Maybe she sent a blast to everyone she knows because it didn’t say, like ‘Dear Wendy’.”

She added, “I didn’t answer it … I don’t want to be involved.”

Chyna is mom to King Cairo with her ex, Tyga. She also shares daughter, Dream, with Kardashian.