Diddy Pays Emotional Tribute To Ex Kim Porter 2 Years After Her Death

Diddy is remembering his late ex.

The rapper, 51, took to Instagram over the weekend and honoured former girlfriend Kim Porter on the second anniversary of her death.

“QUEEN KIM PORTER!!” he captioned several black-and-white photos. “IRREPLACEABLE… LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

“The Ebony Goddess!” Diddy wrote on a second post. “I miss her so much!!! And always will! 💔”

Diddy dated Porter on and off from 1994 to 2007, they welcomed son Christian, 22, in 1998 and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, both 13, in 2006.

In 2018, Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home at age 47. Her cause of death was later determined to be lobar pneumonia.