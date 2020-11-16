Barack Obama Debuts Playlist Of ‘Memorable’ Songs From His Administration, Featuring Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder And More

Barack Obama is looking back at his eight years in office with music.

The former President of the United States debuted his latest playlist on Monday, celebrating his time at the White House and his memoir’s, A Promised Land, release.

The playlist has a huge range of tunes, including Beyoncé’s “At Last” and “Halo, Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” and “Sir Sure”, Phillip Phillips’ “Home”, Brooks & Dunn’s “Only In America”, The Beatles’ “Michelle”, Gloria Estefan’s “Always Tomorrow” and more.

“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” he wrote of the playlist. “In honour of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration.”

He added, “Hope you enjoy it.”

Obama regularly shares playlists, over the summer he debuted his summer tunes, he’s also shared Michelle’s workout playlist and Barack’s annual wrap-up of his favourite music, movies and books.

A Promised Land hits bookshelves tomorrow.